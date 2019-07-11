Baptist HealthPlace at Nocatee opening in summer 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new two-story health and wellness center will be opening in summer 2020 for families in the Nocatee area.

The 83,000 square-foot Baptist HealthPlace at Nocatee will be located west of the Nocatee Town Center and the Lakeside neighborhood. It will serve as a central location for a variety of health and wellness services for children, adults and seniors.

Brooks Rehabilitation will relocate its existing Nocatee clinic to Baptist HealthPlace. Brooks clinicians will provide outpaitent therapy services and treat diagnoses like sports injuries, balance impairments and orthopedic injuries.

The new facility will also feature a YMCA will full workout facilies and a covered outdoor greenspace referred to as an "airnasium."

