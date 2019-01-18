Baptist Medical Center renovating maternity suites

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville is renovating its maternity suites.

The hospital says the new design is focused on features and amenities most important to young families, including sleeper sofas for family, furnishings designed to support breastfeeding and private bathrooms.

Each suite will have a hotel-like environment with the latest labor and delivery technology.

New mothers will even have the option of “rooming-in” and caring for the baby in the suite after giving birth.

“From natural, holistic births to deliveries requiring more complex medical care, it’s very reassuring to our moms delivering at Baptist Jacksonville to have immediate access to the resources of one of the top children’s hospitals in the country,” said CC Brooks, vice president of Patient Care Services for Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Wolfson Children’s Hospital. “Our clinical teams are passionate about making every mother’s labor and delivery a special experience, and our new maternity suite design is taking that commitment to a whole new level.”

The $16 million project is expected to be completed early next year.



