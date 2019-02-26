Baptist to bring new emergency room to Oakleaf

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Baptist Health plans to build a 20-bed emergency center in the Oakleaf Town Center, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The emergency center will offer adult and pediatric care, and it will be built near the inersection of Argyle Forest Boulevard and Merchants Way, the Daily Record wrote. The center will have a helipad for patients who need to be flown to receive treatment.

A dedicated Wolfson Children's Emergency Center serving patients up to age 17 will be featured on one side of the building.

The 19,000-square-foot emergency center is scheduled to open in early 2020.

Read the full story from the Jacksonville Daily Record here.

