Bartram Trail graduate died of meningitis, report confirms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Jessie Melcom, a freshman at Tallahassee Community College and graduate of Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns County, died of acute meningitis, according to an autopsy report.

The 19-year-old was found unconscious in her Tallahassee apartment on November 6th. She was a cheerleader in high school and was attending college to get her associate's degree.

Tallahassee Community College sent a statement to News4Jax, which reads in part:

Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the friends and family of TCC student Jessie Melcolm… TCC was advised at the outset of the health investigation that there was nothing the College should do concerning the matter. The College was told that it would be notified if a “public health action” was required, which never occurred.

Jessie Melcolm is the second teenager from the Jacksonville area to die of meningitis in the past eight years, based on data obtained by News4Jax.

McKenzie Wilson, a Bolles student, died in 2010. Her death remained a mystery until just a few weeks ago when News4Jax learned it was meningitis too.

The CDC says Meningitis is the swelling of tissue covering the brain and spinal cord. Vaccines are available to help protect against some kinds of the disease.

Symptoms of meningitis include headache, fever and a stiff neck. People may experience pain in the back, muscles or neck. Rashes may appear on the skin.

Medical experts recommend seeking help immediately for those experiencing symptoms.

