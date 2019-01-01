Hospitals now list prices for services online, but what does that mean?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Starting Jan. 1, a new federal rule took effect that requires hospitals to list online how much all of their services cost.

The big change is expected to give patients more information about what they're paying for and could help them shop around.

But some experts question if this will make the billing process less confusing or more complicated.

Dr. Carolyn McClanahan, a local health care expert, said the new list of services will frankly not be much help.

"People don’t understand medicine. They don’t really understand what procedure they’re going to be getting, so it makes it hard to shop. It’s a worthless game," said McClanahan.

A simple search on a hospital’s website should show you estimated costs for everything from knee surgery to an MRI. Most of the hospitals in Northeast Florida are complying and have the prices listed, but medical experts say the numbers can be misleading.

UF Health Jacksonville, for example, sends patients to a document that lists prices, but you need to be able to understand medical terms to even figure out what procedure it’s talking about. Mayo Clinic also had its prices listed but Baptist, St. Vincent's and Memorial did not on Tuesday.

Then there are sites, like Orange Park Medical Center, that link to the Florida Health Price Finder. If you need an MRI, you just type that in and choose the body part and it will get you a price. But it's only an estimate, not an exact number of what you will pay.

McClanahan pointed to the fact that the costs listed are pre-insurance, meaning the prices will be a lot higher than after insurance gets involved. In the cases of Medicare and Medicaid, they often ignore the full price and simply set the terms of what they’ll pay.

"That’s why this is a farce. I mean, most people are insured. And so the price that they’re going to see online is no reflection of what their insurance company is really going to pay," said McClanahan.

McClanahan warned consumers not to be worried by high prices on the website because, like with insurance companies, everything is negotiable.

“It's like buying a new car -- you never pay list price,” McClanahan said. “So even someone who is not insured and trying to shop around, there's a lot of room for negotiations so don't be fooled by those prices.”

If you don’t have insurance, she points to groups like Volunteers in Medicine of Jacksonville and the group We Care Jacksonville that can help you navigate the confusing health care landscape.

In addition, on sites like UF Health, the hospitals warn that typical procedures and inpatient stays can include hundreds of individual service items. So you would need to add all of that up.

Plus, the prices provided are for hospital services and do not include professional and physician fees. Like an anesthesiologist, which will be extra.

So taking all of this into consideration, how do you know what you will actually pay for a service? If you have insurance, your best bet is to call your provider. They are able to give you the real out-of-pocket cost.

Orange Park Medical Center issued a statement Tuesday about the pricing transparency changes:

“We’ve been focused on pricing transparency for many years because we believe it’s important for patients to be able to make informed choices about their healthcare and to understand their financial obligations. While this requirement is new, we have been providing online pricing estimates and information about the billing process since 2007. We have adjusted our online tools to comply with the new regulation.”

No one at the other major hospitals in the Jacksonville area was available for comment Tuesday because of the holiday.

