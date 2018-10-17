Bill bans 'gag clauses,' helping you save on prescription drugs

Pharmacists have long known that consumers can sometimes pay less for prescription drugs by not using their insurance. That's because, in some cases, the cash price for a drug can be lower than a co-pay.

But pharmacists have been prevented from sharing that information with patients by "gag clauses" in contracts between pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMS), which are companies that act as middlemen among drugmakers, insurers and drugstores.

News4Jax has talked to many pharmacists who have struggled with this. Often, they would know you could pay less for a prescription because the cash price would have been better than your co-pay. If they told you that, however, they would be fined or even prosecuted if Medicare was involved.

Gary Roberts, who owns Roberts South Bank Pharmacy, said it's something that he just never quite understood.

"It's very frustrating because you always want to do what is best for your customers," Roberts said.

Roberts tries to find the best prices for his customers, so not being allowed to do that was always a sore spot. He said he could have understood if it was a difference of a few dollars. It was often a lot more than that.

"Sometimes it was outlandish," Roberts said. "Where it could be upwards of $100. You hate to see people spend that money that is unnecessary."

Roberts was one of the first to rejoice when the state of Florida changed the law on July 1. Now, the rest of the country is following suit. Pharmacists must now offer you the least expensive option, whether that's co-pay or cash. If they fail to give you the lowest price, they can be fined $100.

Still, it could be up to you to make sure you get the best price.

"What I would encourage people to do is get the time with their pharmacist to ask if there is a cheaper alternative than their own co-payment. It doesn't happen often, but it can happen," Roberts said.

President Donald Trump explained more about why he signed the two bills that ban gag clauses.

“Citizens deserve to know the lowest prices available at our pharmacies," Trump said at a signing ceremony at the White House. "These laws will end these unjust gag clauses."

The two bills introduced by Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) and authored by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), McCaskill, Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), John Barrasso (R-Wy.), and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) are known as the "Patient's Right to Know Drug Prices Act" and the "Know the Lowest Price Act.

The two bills cover both private insurance that you get from an employer or purchase on your own, as well as those offered through Medicare Part D -- the part of Medicare that covers drug benefits for people 65 and older.

In explaining why the laws were needed, McCaskill pointed to recent research showing that consumers are overcharged an estimated one out of every five times a prescription is filled.

Consumers Union, the advocacy division of Consumer Reports, supported both pieces of legislation and has long worked to end the practice of hiding lower prices from consumers.

"Gag clauses only benefit pharmacy benefit managers and health plans, concealing the true cost of prescription drugs from consumers and preventing them from potentially saving money on many prescriptions," says Dena Mendelsohn, senior attorney for Consumers Union. "While much more remains to be done to rein in rising drug costs, these laws are important steps that can make a real difference in consumers' everyday lives now."

The new laws are supported by many pharmacies.

"We believe these two bills help unshackle pharmacists to use their expertise to have conversations with patients that help them receive the most appropriate medication at the lowest cost without fear of retribution," said Doug Hoey, CEO of the National Community Pharmacists Association, a trade group that represents independent pharmacists. In addition, Hoey says, the new laws also mean PBMs cannot retaliate against pharmacists for helping patients get a lower drug price.

The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), an industry group that works on behalf of PBMs, said in a statement that both bills already align with standard industry practices.

Nearly two dozen states, including Florida, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, North Dakota and Ohio, have already outlawed gag clauses. But the new laws will apply to the whole country.

Still, more could be done to protect consumers, Mendelson said. For evidence, she points to California, which recently passed even stronger protections for consumers.

In that state, consumers can count the money they paid in cash for low-cost drugs toward their deductible.

Equally important, she said, pharmacists there are not just allowed to tell patients when lower prices are available, but are required to tell them about those cost savings.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.