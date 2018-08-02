Boil water advisory lifted for San Pablo area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JEA has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory that was issued July 30, due to a water outage in Jacksonville. Tests show the water has met all quality standards and is safe to drink.

The boil water advisory lifting affected the following areas:

Shopping Center at 1650 San Pablo Rd. S

Bentwater Place on Hodges

Banyan Bay Apt Homes

San Pablo Creek

IBIS Point

Marsh Sound

Osprey Pointe

Ketch Cove

Covington Creek

Holiday Harbor

Pine Island

Pirate Ct.

Drakes Point Dr.

Partial Sections of Villages of Pablo

All Streets N of and including Crystal Cove Dr, Chesterbrook Ct. and Falcon Crest Dr.

2610 – 2728 Canyon Falls Dr.

The precautionary boil water advisory that was issued on July 30 was lifted Aug. 2 following the satisfactory completion of the bacteriological survey, showing that the water is safe to drink.

It is recommended that customers flush water lines for three minutes in order to remove any air and possible sediments from the lines.

For more information regarding the lifting of the water advisory contact JEA Customer Service at 904-665-6000.

