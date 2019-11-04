Breakfast Guide: How to start your day off right

iStock/iodrakon

Eggs, cereal, fruit, milk, and orange juice are just a few items that make a complete breakfast. But are some those foods higher in sugar than you think?

Breakfast sandwiches, granola bars, fruits, pancakes, sausage. We think we're doing the body good, but are we?

"Biggest mistake people make is having food that has absolutely no nutritional value," Kristen Kirkpatrick said.

One of the biggest issues is sugar intake. According to the American Heart Association, men should have 37.5 grams of sugar a day while women should get 25. There are up to 10 grams of sugar per serving of granola, which is a cup.

And stay away from the parfait! There are between 8 and 10 teaspoons of sugar already inside. Instead, eat Greek yogurt which is high in protein.

"Most cereal is going to be really low in protein and really high in carbohydrate," registered dietitian Megan Ware said.

Research shows food dyes are associated with problems in children, including allergies, hyperactivity, learning impairment, irritability and aggressiveness.

And besides the dyes, every single cereal marketed to children contains added sugar.

On average, they have more than 40% of sugars than adult cereals and twice the sugar of oatmeal.

So, is it true? Does eating breakfast jumpstart your metabolism?

A new study finds that regularly eating a morning meal directly affects how fat cells function, helps to burn more energy and may lower people's risk for Type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

