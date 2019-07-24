Breaking down the best exercises for burning fat

CNN

Running, lifting weights, yoga -- there are plenty of workouts out there, but which ones burn the most fat?

To lose weight, you have to burn more calories than you consume. While this formula sounds simple, it isn’t exactly easy to do.

In fact, you need to burn 3,500 calories to lose just one pound of fat. So, what are the best workouts for blasting calories?

In a recent review, scientists looked at 36 studies comparing endurance and interval routines. They found people who participated in longer, moderate-intensity endurance workouts that lasted around 40 minutes lost about the same amount of weight overall as those who did shorter, high-intensity interval workouts.

But trainer Lacole Broadus said don’t just do one thing.

“Switch it up. Box one day, do agility training, do something that’s completely out of the norm,” Broadus advised.

Sprint intervals can burn a lot of fat. For a 155-pound person, it’s 465 calories in 30 minutes! Rock climbing for 30 minutes can burn 409 calories.

A half-hour of swimming the breaststroke can eliminate 372 calories. Jumping rope for 30 minutes with breaks can also burn about 372 calories. And rowing torches about 316 calories in 30 minutes.

The bottom line?

“You are able to rapidly lose weight if you do it the proper way or tighten and tone no matter what your size,”Broadus said.

The best workout is the one that you’ll do and can stick with.

While lifting weights won’t burn as many calories as cardio workouts in the gym, building more muscle helps increase your metabolism. That means you’ll burn more calories while your body is at rest throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.