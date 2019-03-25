Can drinking celery juice provide health benefits?

Celery juice has become a popular trend for those looking to lose weight.

But can adding celery juice to your daily diet provide real health benefits?

Lindsay Malone, a registered dietician at Cleveland Clinic, said it isn’t harmful, but she cautions those who think that one drink can be a magic elixir for all of their health needs.

“It’s important to remember that eating one particular food isn’t necessarily going to give you all the results you’re looking for in terms of weight loss or blood sugar," she said. "But if you start your day with that one thing and it helps you make several other healthy choices throughout the day, then by all means, you should try it.”

Malone said there currently isn’t any research that shows proven health benefits from drinking celery juice every day.

She said most people drink it in the morning, on an empty stomach.

Malone said not eating for an hour or two in the morning essentially extends a person’s fast from overnight. Research has shown that extending the morning fast can help reduce blood sugar.

Malone said celery juice is high in vitamins A and K, which help with blood clotting, vision and oxidative damage to cells -- so it does provide some benefit in that regard.

But one thing missing from celery juice -- that is found in actual celery -- is the fiber.

“If you want to get the vitamin A, the vitamin K, the folate and the fiber, eat the whole stalk of celery, or throw it into a smoothie, and that way you’re not losing the benefits of the fiber,” Malone said.

Malone said when it comes to evaluating health trends, if it can’t harm you, could possibly help you and it isn’t very expensive, it could be worth a try.

She said for many people, if they can add one healthy habit to their day, it can help spur other healthy choices.

Cleveland Clinic News Service