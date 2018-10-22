Can eating more organic food reduce cancer risk?

We've all heard about the benefits of eating organic food when it comes to a healthy diet.

But can going organic actually help reduce our risk of developing cancer?

A new study looked at 68,946 people and followed them for about a five-year period.

The people were divided into three groups: those who never ate organic foods, those who ate them occasionally, and those who ate organic most of the time.

Dr. Dale Shepard, of Cleveland Clinic, did not take part in the research, but said the study showed a decrease in risk for certain cancers for those who ate more organic foods.

What the researchers found was that in patients who ate mostly organic foods, there were less cancers specifically post-menopausal breast cancer and lymphoma.

Researchers also found that those who ate organic foods also had less prostate cancers, skin cancers and colorectal cancers.

Shepard pointed out that people who eat organic foods also have the tendency to eat healthier diets and exercise more, which are also traits that have been associated with reduced cancer risk.

He said while it's difficult to say at this point that eating organic is directly associated with a reduction in cancer risk, it's always good to think of ways we can try to prevent cancers, whether it's through more screening or improving our lifestyle habits.

Shepard said eating a heart-healthy diet, whether specifically organic or not, is beneficial for reducing risk of all cancers.

In general, we know that healthier diets are better for you when it comes to cancer risk, he said. Anytime people can incorporate more fruits and vegetables and minimize processed foods, the better.

Shepard said while more research needs to be done to look at the role that organic food might play in cancer prevention, it's important for people to focus on risk factors that are within their control, and eating a healthy diet is something everyone can do.

Complete results of the study can be found in JAMA Internal Medicine.

