CDC monitoring measles outbreak in 21 states, including Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - 107 people from 21 states have reportedly contracted the measles, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

Measles is a virus that is easily spread by air droplets when infected persons breathe, cough, or sneeze.

The first symptoms are a high fever that may spike to 105F, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Symptoms are followed by a blotchy rash that spreads from the head to the feet.

Officials urged parents to vaccinate their children as the only way to protect against the virus.

The states included are:

Arkansas

California

Connecticut

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Missouri

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Florida health officials are investigating a case of measles from a child they say was not vaccinated.

The Department of Health in Pinellas County said Monday it's working to identify and notify others who may have been exposed. It's unclear how the child contracted the virus.

