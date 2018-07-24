CDC: Multistate salmonella outbreak linked to backyard chickens

Multistate outbreaks of salmonella infections have been linked to backyard chickens, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Friday, health officials say, 212 people have gotten sick, 34 of whom have been hospitalized, since illnesses started in February.

The CDC reports six different strains of salmonella bacteria have been found in 44 states, including Florida and Georgia.

At last check, there were 11 cases reported in Florida and four cases reported in Georgia.

Health officials say birds can be carrying salmonella bacteria even if they appear to be healthy and clean.

If you have backyard chickens, health officials advise that you always wash your hands with soap and water after touching the birds.

