French fries linked to cure for baldness

ORLANDO, Fla. - A popular fast food item is turning heads in the medical world.

Japanese scientists say an ingredient found in some French fries could be used to treat baldness.

A study published in the Journal of Biomaterials found that scientists were able to regrow hair using a type of silicon that's used by some restaurants.

The silicon is often added to the fries to help prevent foaming.

According to the report, the chemical also helped scientists mass produce hair follicle germs, a key ingredient in hair growth.

