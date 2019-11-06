Could there be a way to prevent stress with a 'vaccine'?

Seventy-eight percent of Americans say they feel stressed out at work. And when you're stressed, your heart rate increases and your blood pressure rises.

If you suffer from chronic stress, you're at higher risk for heart attacks, stroke, obesity, depression, and the list goes on and on.

But now, there may be a solution.

A stress vaccine that could take away your stress before it starts.

Police officers, airline pilots, firefighters, and the military -- the four most stressed-out workers. There are pills to treat symptoms and therapy to talk through it.

"Currently what we really work with is after the fac," said Dr. Lisa Brenner, a Rehabilitation Psychologist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

But now, Brenner and neuroendocrinologist Christopher Lowry at CU Boulder are targeting stress before it starts.

"If we could do something to prevent over responsivity," Brenner said.

Lowry's team at the University of Colorado Boulder hasn't discovered something new, but something old and abundant that could take away stress.

"Bacteria that are found in the soil that dust the mud, decaying vegetable, vegetable matter, can confer this protective effect of preventing inappropriate inflammation," said Lowry.

The bacteria found in dirt contain fatty acids that bind with receptors inside immune cells and lock out chemicals that cause inflammation.

It's a vicious cycle where inflammation triggers stress and the stress then triggers more inflammation.

It's based on the idea that as more and more people move away from farms, away from agriculture and getting their hands dirty, they're moving away from things that build their immunity.

In mice, this "stress vaccine" prevented a PTSD-like syndrome in the short term and diminished stress reactions later on.

"This suggested that if you can immunize and prevent inappropriate inflammation, then you can prevent a lot of negative outcomes of future stressors," Lowry said.

That means a vaccine, a pill, a nasal spray, could actually stop stress -- and everything that comes with it -- before you feel stressed out!

The vaccine could also possibly help prevent other inflammatory diseases triggered by stress such as IBD and colitis.

Lowry said it could take up to 10 years to get the stress vaccine to market. But simple exposure to any soil may have dramatic health benefits.

Several studies suggest people who grow up on farms or in the country feel less stress, experience less depression, and are less likely to suffer from allergies and asthma.

