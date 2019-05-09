Doctor: Take care of yourself while caring for baby

When a new baby comes home, the caring, the worrying and the sleepless nights can make it easy for new mothers to put their own health on the back burner.

Adjusting to a new life and responsibilities can seem very overwhelming, especially for first-time moms.

“It’s very easy for a lot of women to feel overcome with feelings of anxiety -- being overwhelmed, feeling sad -- and that’s a very common response. It’s actually called postpartum blues,” said Dr. Jeffrey Chapa, a women’s health expert at Cleveland Clinic. “We see postpartum blues for the first couple of weeks after a delivery, whether it’s a vaginal delivery or C-section. It’s very normal.”

Chapa said many times, emotions that new mothers experience when they return home with a new baby are the result of fluctuating hormones.

He recommends new mothers talk openly about these feelings, either with their partner, their doctor or a friend.

But if the feelings persist or if the bad days still outnumber the good days after a few weeks, it’s time to call the doctor because it could be a sign of postpartum depression.

Unlike postpartum blues, postpartum depression is not short-term and requires some form of treatment, such as behavioral therapy or medication.

Chapa said it’s also common for new mothers to experience some pain after delivery, especially if labor was long or difficult.

However, women who experience new symptoms, such as swelling or pain (in) the legs, or extreme shortness of breath, should call their doctor.

Also, new guidelines recommend mothers have a follow-up visit with their doctor within three weeks following delivery and then again at six weeks.

Adjusting to life as a new mother is challenging, therefore, Chapa said it’s important for women to enlist some help.

“It’s very important that you try not to do all these things alone if you can,” he said. “It’s important to get help from your spouse, your family, whomever is available, friends. Most people are willing to help and most people like to be around new babies and are willing to help.”

