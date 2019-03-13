Dreams Come True kids get VIP treatment at The Players

Allen Roberson gets autographs during his Wednesday at hole 17 on the Stadium Course.

SAWGRASS, Fla. - Among the thousands of spectators out trying to catch a glimpse of the golfers Wednesday at The Players Championship, two special families got VIP treatment at the 17th hole.

A teenager who battled cancer and a 4-year-old fighting life-threatening illnesses got a behind the ropes during the Caddie Competition, thanks to the tournament's partnership with Dreams Come True.

Marjorie Dempsey, who was born three months early and later diagnosed with neuroblastoma cancer, were active in getting signatures from the pro golfers who came by.

Their mother, McCall Dempsey, was grateful the tournament took the time to make them feel special.

"You get through one thing and another thing comes crashing down," Dempsey said. "I'm so thankful for the Jacksonville community and Wolfson and Nemours."

Marjorie is now cancer-free and spunky as can be.

"She is 4 going on 24 and just fine," Dempsey said. "The fighting spirit that got her through cancer is now going to kill us."

Allen Roberson, 17 also got a front row seat at the 17th hole Wednesday. He said it made him feel famous.

Last year, Allen was diagnosed with a brain tumor and his fight left behind large scars on his head.

"I've had five brain surgeries and six rounds of chemo treatment. I'm just thankful I'm alive," Allen said. "I went through something difficult and people realize it and people appreciate you more and I'm so thankful."

He still has a long road ahead with rehab, but his spirits are high.

Allen and his mom along with the Dempsey family had a great time meeting golfers and caddies.

"If you have a good family and good friends around you, why not be happy?" Allen said.

"I'm just really excited for them to look back one day and say, 'Wow, I was inside the ropes and got all these signatures and pictures,'" Dempsey said of her kids.

After being on the course, the Dreams Come True children and their families also got a behind-the-scenes tour of the Stadium Course.

