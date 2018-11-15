Drive-thru flu shots available in Nassau County

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - Nassau County residents can get free flu shots just by driving through and rolling up their sleeve, while sitting in their car.

The Florida Department of Health in Nassau County is offering the free drive-thru flu shots on Nov. 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 am for the first 300 people.

The drive-thru shot event will take place at the Journey Church at 95707 Amelia Concourse, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034.

There will be a drive-thru pod set up, which will be the first of its kind held in Nassau County.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), last year’s record-breaking flu season resulted in 80,000 deaths in the United States, which is the highest number of deaths from the

flu in over three decades.

CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine every year because flu viruses evolve quickly, and last

year’s vaccine may not protect against the current year’s flu strain. Even if the flu vaccine does

not fully protect against the flu, it may reduce the severity of symptoms and the risk of complications.



