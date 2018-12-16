Experts warn new parents of blankets in cribs, during cold weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With temperatures dropping and winter right around the corner, parents may be tempted to put a blanket in the crib with their baby to keep them warm, or bring their infant in bed with them, but experts warn against it.

They say it could lead to sudden infant death syndrome known as SIDS.

According to the Mayo Clinic, infants are most vulnerable between 2 and 4 months old.

Some children are born with predispositions that can lead to SIDS, but there are many things parents can do to prevent sudden infant death, including the following;

Put your baby to sleep on his or her back.

Keep the crib as bare as possible, no blankets or stuffed animals.

Dress your baby in a sleep sack or footed PJs, don't cover their head.

Have your child sleep in the room with you, but not in your bed.

Breast-feeding for at least six months lowers the risk of SIDS.

Use devices to monitor your child's breathing as an extra precaution.

Experts say once your child turns 1, it is OK to put a blanket in the crib with them.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.