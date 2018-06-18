Father and daughter perfect match for kidney transplant

MIAMI- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - This Father's Day was more memorable for Patrick Bachelier than in years past. Instead of celebrating with a traditional card and dinner, his daughter, Jacqueline Bachelier, gave him a kidney.

Patrick is a private chef by profession, but noticed that his health was worsening over time. He received a kidney transplant in 2014, but became desperately in need of another donor when he began to experience kidney failure.

His daughter Jacqueline learned that she was a 100 percent match and knew exactly what she had to do. However, there were risks which caused doctors to have concerns.

Doctors at the Miami Transplant Institute said there are high rates of rejection by the immune system if you have already received a transplant. They were amazed that he was able to find the match he needed.

On May 29 she and her father checked into Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. The surgeons completed the operation without any complications. Now they share something that makes their bond even stronger.

.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.