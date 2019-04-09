FDA approves new treatment for osteoporosis in postmenopausal women

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women who are at a high risk of breaking a bone.

More than 10 million people in the U.S. have osteoporosis, which is most common in women who have gone through menopause, the FDA said. People with osteoporosis have weakened bones that are more likely to fracture.

According to the FDA, Evenity is a monoclonal antibody that blocks the effects of the protein sclerostin and works mainly by increasing new bone formation. One dose of Evenity consists of two injections, one immediately following the other, given once a month by a doctor.

Common side effects of Evenity included joint pain and headache.

