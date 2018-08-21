FDA expands blood pressure medication recall

NEW YORK - The FDA has expanded the recall of blood pressure medications due to the detection of impurities in an active ingredient.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the latest company to recall lots of Valsartan/Amlodipine/HCTV after the N-nitrosodimethylamine impurity was found.

N-nitrosodimethylamine is classified as a human carcinogen, but occurs naturally in certain foods, drinking water, air pollution, and industrial processes.

Valsartan is used to control high blood pressure and for the treatment of heart failure.

The recall is voluntary and Torrent has not received any reports of adverse events related to the medicine.

Anyone with questions about the recall should contact Torrent Pharmaceuticals at:

1-800-912-9561

Medinfo.Torrent@apcerls.com

