FDA expands recall of blood pressure medications

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The FDA expanded its blood pressure medication recall over cancer concerns, adding another two drugs.

Teva Pharmaceuticals voluntarily issued the recall on Tuesday for all amlodipine/valsartan combination tablets and amlodipine/valsartan/hydrochlorothiazide combination tablets. The drugs may contain an impurity, which was classified as a possible human carcinogen.

The company is notifying its distributors and customers by certified mail and is arranging for return and reimbursement of the recalled products. Patients who were prescribed the drugs are advised to continue taking them and contact their pharmacist or physician for advice on alternative treatment.

For a specific list of the recalled lots, click this link.

