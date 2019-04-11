FDA warns against using DIY products to treat concussions

With the growing focus on treating and preventing head injuries in sports, it can be tempting to buy devices that claim to help diagnose concussions.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning coaches and parents not to use products that haven’t been cleared by the FDA, saying they might not actually live up to their billing.

Using tools, like smartphone apps, that haven’t been approved by the FDA could result in someone with a head injury carrying on as usual instead of getting medical help, the agency said.

There are only a limited number of medical devices available to help diagnose and treat concussions, and all of them require the supervision of a health care professional, according to the FDA.

“There are currently no devices to aid in assessing concussion that should be used by consumers on their own,” said Jeffrey Shuren, M.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health.

He said it’s not only dangerous for companies to market products to treat head injuries without FDA approval, it’s also illegal. He said regulators are prepared to crack down on violators if necessary.

Coaches and parents who have reason to believe an athlete might have suffered a head injury of any kind are encouraged to seek treatment right away from licensed health care professionals.

