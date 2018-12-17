Federal judge strikes down Affordable Care Act. Now what?

Insurance workers were up late Saturday getting new patients signed up for health coverage before the enrollment deadline.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Though a federal judge in Texas ruled Friday that the Affordable Care Act’s individual coverage mandate is unconstitutional, there is lingering confusion over what that means for people who depend on the law for their health care.

For now, there’s no reason to panic about your coverage. Even though the latest ruling places the legislation’s future in doubt, it will remain law until the appeals process has run its course. And a number of states, led by California, are already lining up to appeal the decision.

The Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, has been a political football since it was conceived. Republicans have been trying unsuccessfully to repeal and replace ACA since it became law, while Democrats have fought to fend off those efforts.

Through it all, ordinary people have been caught in the middle. Especially people with pre-existing conditions like Fredericka Brown, the office manager at a Jacksonville law firm. For Brown, though, it’s more than just a political issue – it’s a matter of life and death.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for this insurance,” said Brown. “ ... I have a feeding tube in me right now.”

Because of the important role health coverage plays in Brown’s day-to-day life, she has kept a close eye on any new developments involved with the law. Accordingly, she was watching Friday when the federal judge in Texas concluded the law was unconstitutional.

“It was very frightening,” she said. “From what I heard yesterday, you don’t have to worry about it for 2019, but for 2020 you may have to.”

But it’s not just enrollees like Brown who have lost sleep over the latest ruling. It’s also insurance experts who have been walking consumers through the latest developments and explaining to each what it could mean to them.

Mincy Pollock, who works with the Jacksonville Care Team that is affiliated with Florida Blue, said he spent Saturday night helping new patients sign up for coverage ahead of the enrollment deadline. Pollock said some people were stumped by the judge’s ruling.

“We’ve definitely dealt with someone confused,” said Pollock. “When the article (came out) about the ruling, folks were like, ‘Well, Mincy?’ Especially some of my clients waiting until the last minute. … It’s still the law.”

Even though District Judge Reed O’Connor zeroed in on the individual mandate detailed in the Affordable Care Act when he formed his opinion, his ruling nevertheless casts doubt on the future of the law’s protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

He concluded the individual mandate “can no longer be fairly read as an exercise of Congress’s Tax Power and is still impermissible under the Interstate Commerce Clause – meaning the Individual Mandate is unconstitutional,” adding that the mandate is inseparable from the rest of the law.

The law currently requires insurers to offer affordable coverage to everyone, regardless of their medical history or any conditions they have. Before the legislation became law, insurers could reject those with pre-existing conditions or charge them higher rates.

Several prominent voices have criticized Friday’s ruling and vowed to challenge it in court. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is among them. His office said they plan to file an appeal what they’re calling “an assault” on millions of Americans.

"Today's ruling is an assault on 133 million Americans with preexisting conditions, on the 20 million Americans who rely on the ACA's consumer protections for healthcare, on America's faithful progress toward affordable healthcare for all Americans," Becerra said Friday. "The ACA has already survived more than 70 unsuccessful repeal attempts and withstood scrutiny in the Supreme Court."

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the judge’s decision will not stop the enforcement of the existing law. In a statement, the department said the ruling does not require any changes to the way ACA’s policies are currently carried out:

“As always, the Trump administration stands ready to work with Congress on policy solutions that will deliver more insurance choices, better healthcare, and lower costs while continued to protect individuals with pre-existing conditions.”

Copyright WJXT and CNN. All rights reserved.