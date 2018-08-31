Finishing touches put on Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center in Jacksonville will soon be opening the doors to its new building.

Three years ago, Baptist MD Anderson Cancer came to Jacksonville. A year later, ground was broken on the new building along San Marco Boulevard. On Tuesday, it will be open and ready to take patients.

On Friday, News4Jax took a tour of the nine-story facility built with patients' comfort and health in mind.

There was still a lot of work to do before the doors open for patients, but when they do, the designers are hoping it's clear this building is centered on patients.

The $180 million construction project is a massive upgrade. From the open spaces to the more than 100 pieces of strategically picked artwork, the facility aims to create an environment that makes the tough job of fighting cancer a little more manageable.

"It's all about the patient and the family," said Dr. Bill Putnam, medical director of the Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center. "So our ability to have a single location where patients can get registered is very special."

One thing that is very important at MD Anderson is the patient experience. Patients receiving chemotherapy will have a view of the St. Johns River from the infusion clinic, while an on-site atrium and family room provide quiet areas for traveling patients and families to rest.

The partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston allows doctors focused on cancer to collaborate and come up with the best treatment plan for patients.

"It provides a great contribution to cancer care in this community and recognizes the investment at Baptist," Putnam said. "Cancer care is what we do and we do that the very best for each individual patient."

There will be signage to let patients know exactly where to go and one benefit is a covered parking garage that will take you right to the building.

