First-of-its-kind store in Jax Beach offers cannabis-based products

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A growing alternative to help treat anxiety and pain has made its way to Jacksonville Beach.

Cannabidiol, commonly known as CBD, is sold in many different forms at a new shop called The CBD Store on Third Street North. It's the first store of its kind in Jacksonville Beach.

Will Nelson, owner of The CBD Store, told News4Jax on Thursday that he believes CBD can help people overcome chronic pain. He said he first discovered CBD after suffering severe migraines for more than a decade.

"I started taking it and I’ve been able to get off my prescription that I was prescribed for migraines," Nelson said. "I was real excited about that because I didn't want to take it. It made me feel weird.”

CBD comes from hemp and marijuana plants, but it has little to no THC. Under law, it must contain less than 0.3 percent. CBD comes in several different forms, including oils, gummies and as a water soluble.

"You can't get high from CBD," Nelson said. "You can't fail a drug test."

Several studies suggest CBD can help reduce inflammation, pain and epileptic seizures. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a form of CBD to help treat two types of epilepsy that begin in childhood.

READ MORE: FDA approves first cannabis-based drug

Since The CBD Store is not a medical marijuana facility, Nelson said, they worked with the city of Jacksonville Beach to obtain the proper licenses and permits to operate.

Nelson added that people should not get off prescription medications without first checking with their doctors.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.