Florida Blue offering no-cost flu shots in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As flu season approaches, Florida Blue will be offering flu shots Tuesday morning in Jacksonville.

There will be no cost for the shot, even if you are not a Florida Blue customer.

To get a flu shot, stop by the Florida Blue Center at the Town Center, located at 4855 Town Center Parkway, or at River City Marketplace, located at 13141 City Station Drive, between 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 18.

You must be at least 18 years old to get a flu shot.

There’s no need to make an appointment.

You will also get a $5 Walgreens card while supplies last, according to Florida Blue.

If you can’t make it, check www.floridablue.com/centers for dates in October and November.

According to health officials, being vaccinated also helps protect those around you who are unable to get a flu shot, such as babies under 6 months old. The flu can be life-threatening, especially for young children and those over the age of 65. Those with chronic health conditions are at an increased risk of complications from the flu.

