Free breakfast, lunch programs offered by Glynn County schools

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. - While many children enjoy camps, family vacations and carefree days during the summer months, others don't know where they will find their next meal. It's a reality across the nation, but in Glynn County, Georgia, those children can get free and reduced-price meals for breakfast and lunch in June and July.

The school system is offering free meals to children ages 18 years and younger through the USDA's Summer Food Service program, to make sure children in low-income families still get the meals they need when school is not in session.

Dawn Lewis, culinary services director for Glynn County Schools, said that between June 4,and July 27 – with the exception of July 4 – breakfast and lunch will be served at 33 locations in Brunswick and on St. Simons Island.

Currently, 85 percent of Glynn County Schools’ students who receive free and reduced lunch benefits eat school-prepared meals during the school year, Lewis said.

“Last summer, we served 47,922 breakfasts and 57,063 lunches,” Lewis said. “Serving almost 105,000 meals last summer is a good indication that this is a much-needed program in Glynn County.”

As with all school meals, summer breakfast and lunch menus will include a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as hot entrées.

“This allows children who might not be able get access to a healthy meal the opportunity to do so,” Lewis said.

For more information on the Glynn County Schools Nutrition Services call 912-267-4100, ext.1355.

The USDA’s mission is to serve more than 200 million free meals during the summer.

