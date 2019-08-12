Free dental care offered Saturday to those without dental insurance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - People without dental insurance in Jacksonville and the surrounding areas can receive free dental care Saturday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Arlington River Family Dental at 456 University Blvd. North.

Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis, however, anyone with extensive, complex health issues, such as a recent heart attack or stroke will not be eligible to receive services.

Dr. Christina Monford and the team at Arlington River Family Dental will be improving the oral health of the community as part of Free Dentistry Day, a day dedicated to providing free dental care to the growing number of Americans without dental insurance. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 108 million Americans are living without dental insurance.

“We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven’t been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don’t understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don’t have the financial means,” said Dr. Monford. “This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community.”

There is increasing evidence that links oral health to overall health and well-being. The signs and symptoms of over 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, HIV/AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer may first be detected through traditional oral examinations.

On Saturday, extractions will be provided for patients. Participants are asked to park at Arlington Congregational Church.

Anyone who needs more information should call 904-721-1400.

