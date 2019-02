MIDDLEBURG, Fla. - Thirty Dentists volunteered to offer free dental care for children ages 13 and younger from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday at Middleburg Family Dental Care, located at 1776 Blanding Blvd.

The second annual event coincides with February's National Children's Dental Health Month.

Click here for more information or call 904-203-2335.

