Winn-Dixie offers free mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Winn-Dixie on Old Kings Road South in Jacksonville will offer free mammograms from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Precision Imaging Centers' mobile mammography unit will give free exams to the first 48 women in hopes of raising awareness about breast cancer.

Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among women. One in eight women will be diagnosed in her lifetime, but annual mammograms can aid in early detection of breast cancer.

Spots will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but it's recommended to make a reservation by calling 904-996-8100.

