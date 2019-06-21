Getting your child's eyes checked now can lead to better school year later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Friday marks the official start of summer, the Jacksonville Public Library and Nemours Children's Specialty Care remind parents that kids need their eyes checked during the summer, especially as they make their way through their summer reading lists.

Dr. John Erickson, a pediatric optometrist at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, said getting your child's eyes checked now can lead to a better school year later.

"Summer is a great time to get your eyes checked because you don't have to pull your kids out of school to get the eye exam done and it's a good way to start the school year," Erickson told News4Jax on Friday.

Erickson said there are a few signs parents should pay attention to regarding their child's sight.

"They're getting close to the television. That's a big one. That could be just because the kid likes to get close to the TV or it could be a sign they're getting close to the TV because they can't see it well," Erickson said. "Pulling their book or tablet extra close. That could be a sign. Again, that could be normal, but it could be that they're not seeing it well, so they're pulling it closer to make it bigger ... squinting their eyes to see. Or just general complaints that 'I can't see.'"

He also said it's important you do these checks sooner than later.

"From birth to age 8, the vision sensors in your brain are still developing. So if there's something wrong with your eyes -- let's say that one eye has a real strong need for glasses and one eye doesn't -- the child may not know because their one eye takes over and they can see fine; they have no symptoms. But as soon as you cover their good eye, they realize they can't see well," Erickson said. "Well, if that vision is blurry enough all the time, then that eye is not sending a strong signal to the brain, so the vision center in the brain may not be developing normally and that could lead to permanent vision issues for their life out of that eye."

Erickson continued: "So we have to catch that before age 8 and get it treated sometimes with just glasses sometimes, we'll have them patch their good eye to strengthen their weaker eye. Sometimes you just need an eye drop. Getting things like that detected early, when we can still treat them, is essential to them developing good vision."

Tiffany Higgs-Thomas is an area mother who needed to have her son’s vision checked.

"Sometimes you think kids act out because they can't see the board or they can't see what they're reading. They find other things to do instead," she said. "Actually, that was the issue with him and so we had his eyes checked to rule that out."

Having healthy eyes could help children tackle their summer reading. According to the Jacksonville Public Library, that’s important to make sure children don't experience the summer slide.

"The summer slide and what that refers to is that period of time between the end of the school year and the beginning of the next year when students sometimes don't retain their level of information," said Joanna Nigrelli, youth service librarian at the Jacksonville Public Library. "So at the end of the school year, a lot of schools have benchmark testing and your child may test at one level and when they start their next grade, they may be below what they ended at. And so we hope, at the library, to help families overcome the summer slide by offering our Summer Learning Program."

Nigrelli said parents can make reading fun to keep their kids encouraged and interested throughout the summer months. In addition to this year's Summer Reading Program, which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, the Jacksonville Public Library offers several opportunities for children to learn and read throughout the summer. Click here for a full list of the Jacksonville Public Library's summer events.

"They won't lose any reading or, you know, any skill sets that they've learned at the end of the year," Higgs-Thomas said. "They can carry it on and grow in the summer so that they'll be ahead of the game instead of lagging behind."

Lastly, according to Erickson, it's important that parents maintain balance when it comes to reading during the summer months.

"My recommendation for kids like the younger kindergarten-age kids is no more than one hour of screen time per day and make sure they're getting outside for an hour a day and playing outside," Erickson said. "It's important for overall development, but also healthy for your eyes and can prevent you from needing glasses early."

