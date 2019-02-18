Gluten Free? Or So You Think

ORLANDO, Fla. - No bread, no pasta, no crackers! If you’re on a gluten-free diet, you know the drill! More than three-million Americans now follow a gluten-free diet. This number has tripled since 2009, but a new study shows many of these people aren’t as “gluten-free” as they think.

A new study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows people on a gluten-free diet may be eating more of the protein than they think. Those who were following a gluten-free diet were still getting an average of 300 to 400 milligrams of gluten a day! Experts say people with gluten sensitivity should eat no more than 10 milligrams of gluten a day.

To minimize your gluten intake, read labels very carefully! Look for hidden amounts of gluten in condiments and beverages. Instead of processed foods, eat more fruits, veggies, meats, cheeses, and eggs which are naturally gluten-free. And watch out for cross-contamination, even a tiny bit of gluten left on a kitchen surface can transfer to your food.

In the past, the gluten-free diet was primarily followed by people with celiac disease, an autoimmune disorder that’s caused by a reaction to gluten. But today about 72-percent gluten-free dieters do not have celiac disease.

