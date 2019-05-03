Gov. DeSantis signs firefighter cancer benefits into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill into law granting certain benefits to a firefighter receiving a cancer diagnosis. Nationwide, 70% of firefighter line-of duty deaths in 2016 were cancer-related prompting the legislation in Florida.

With the signing of this legislation, Florida joins 45 other states that provide a cancer benefit to first responders.

"Here in Florida, we look after our first responders and I am honored to sign this bill to help ensure our firefighters who are battling cancer have the tools and benefits they need,” said Gov.DeSantis. “These men and women are true heroes, who often are the first on scene and the last to leave during an emergency.

