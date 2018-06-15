Grilling meat could cause high blood pressure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eating meat cooked through high-temperature methods such as grilling, broiling or roasting could raise your risk for high blood pressure.

A study presented to The American Heart Association found participants who preferred their meats well-done had a 15% higher blood pressure risk, than those who ate a rarer form of meat.

Researchers studied more than 100,000 people who regularly ate meat, chicken, or fish. Those who grilled, broiled or roasted these foods at high temperatures may be more likely to develop high blood pressure.

Researchers noted the relationship between cooking temperature, method, doneness and high blood pressure was independent of the amount or type of food consumed.

“The chemicals produced by cooking meats at high temperatures induce oxidative stress, inflammation and insulin resistance in animal studies, and these pathways may also lead to an elevated risk of developing high blood pressure,” said Gang Liu, Ph.D., lead author of the study and a postdoctoral research fellow in the department of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston.

They say more research needs to be done, because they did not look at the impact of high blood pressure on people who ate lamb or pork, or used other cooking methods.

