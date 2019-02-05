Health officials approve 2019 vaccine schedule for kids, teens

The measles outbreak that started in the Pacific Northwest is hitting more states.

At least 10 states are reporting cases and doctors worry this outbreak could last months. This has prompted a renewed call for parents to make sure they're vaccinating their kids.

The 2019 vaccine schedule was just approved by the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

The schedules are revised annually to mirror the recommendation of the use of vaccines licensed by the Food and Drug Administration.

The following changes have been made:

Hepatitis A vaccine

Information regarding the use of combined HepA-HepB (Twinrix) vaccine in persons 18 years of age or older has been added.

A section for international travel has been added with recommendation for vaccination of those 6 through 11 months of age and unvaccinated persons 12 months of age or older.

Homelessness has been added as an indication for vaccination.

Hepatitis B vaccine

The word “all” has been added to the vaccine recommendation for the birth dose for medically stable infants (≥2000 g) born to hepatitis B surface antigen-negative mothers. This was added to emphasize the recommendation for this population.

Information regarding the use of CPG–adjuvanted HepB (Heplisav-B) vaccine and combination Twinrix vaccine in persons 18 years or older has been added.

Polio vaccine

A bullet has been added regarding the use of combination vaccines that contain IPV. This bullet mirrors similar information presented in the hepatitis B vaccine note.

Influenza vaccines

LAIV has been added where appropriate.

A “special situations” section has been added with information regarding vaccination of persons with a history of egg allergy and information regarding when not to use LAIV.

MMR and meningococcal vaccines

Language regarding use of the MMR vaccine in the setting of a mumps outbreak and MenACWY and MenB vaccine use in the setting of meningococcal outbreaks has been removed, and providers are now directed to local health departments for information regarding vaccination during an outbreak (see “Additional Information” section).

Tdap vaccine

The catch-up vaccination section has been updated to indicate that those who received a dose of Tdap or DTaP at 7 through 10 years of age inadvertently or as part of the catch-up schedule should receive the routine dose of Tdap at 11 through 12 years of age.

A link to information regarding the use of Tdap/Td for wound prophylaxis has been added.

To see the full recommendations from the CDC click here.

