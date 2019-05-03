Hospice doctors bill goes to Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Senate on Friday gave final approval to a bill that would exempt hospice doctors from being required to check a state database before prescribing controlled substances to patients.

Senators unanimously approved the measure (HB 375), spearheaded by Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula and Rep. Cary Pigman, R-Avon Park.

The House also unanimously approved the bill last month, meaning it is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Amid the state’s opioid crisis, the Legislature last year passed a law requiring physicians to check a database before prescribing controlled substances.

Also, it placed prescribing limits on opioids and required physicians who prescribe the substances to enter certain information into the database.

But hospice providers have argued that the database-check requirement causes unnecessary delays and suffering when physicians treat people who are dying.

