How expectant moms can protect themselves, babies from flu

Experts have long warned women that the flu can be dangerous during pregnancy.

Now, there's evidence showing the virus could harm a developing baby, as well.

According to a study, pregnant women who were hospitalized with the flu were more likely to deliver early.

Their infants were also at a higher risk of having low birth weights and being in overall poorer health.

But there's an easy way to reduce the risk to both mother and baby.

Getting a flu shot can lower a pregnant woman's chance of being hospitalized with the flu by 40 percent.

Also, another immunization pregnant women should consider getting is the Tdap shot. That's the adult vaccine against tetanus, diptheria and acellular pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mothers get the Tdap vaccine between the 27th and 36th weeks of pregnancy.

That shot not only protects the mother, but also a newborn baby, by lowering the baby's chances of catching whooping cough by 78 percent.

Both the flu and Tdap shots are safe for expectant mothers and their unborn babies.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.