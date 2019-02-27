How to add protein to your diet without eating meat

Are you looking to add protein to your diet without eating meat?

With Wednesday being National Protein Day, News4Jax looked into how much protein you really need and listed some non-meat foods that are loaded with protein.

After water, protein is the most plentiful substance in the body. It's in our muscles, organs and immune systems.

Additionally, protein helps to keep us feeling full. It's a macronutrient. Each gram of protein contains 4 calories that fuel our body as opposed to fat, which has 9 calories per gram.

According to NationalToday.com, nutrition experts recommend sedentary men consume 56 grams of protein daily and 46 grams for sedentary women, but more if you're active.

If you're not into meat or chicken, NationalToday.com lists several other foods you can eat to fuel your body with protein.

1. Eggs

Egg whites are considered a "perfect" protein, according to NationalToday.com. Egg whites contain all the essential amino acids that your body doesn't produce.

2. Fish

Fish is a lean protein. Most of the fat in fin fish comes from omega-3 fatty acids, NationalToday.com says.

3. Quina

Quina is a superfood. One cup has a little more than 8 grams of protein

4. Broccoli

Broccoli is a powerhouse vegetable. One cup of chopped broccoli has 2.6 grams of protein.

5. Pumpkin seeds

One ounce of pumpkin seeds has 5 grams of protein.

6. Legumes

Chickpeas, lentils and beans are great sources of low-fat protein.

7. Nuts

Nuts are also a great source of protein. Just be careful about how much of them you eat because they are high in fat.

