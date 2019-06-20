How to avoid food poisoning during summer months

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Summer officially begins Friday.

Though the summer season is a popular time for barbecues, picnics and cookouts, health officials say that it's also a peak time for food poisoning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year, 48 million people get sick from foodborne illnesses and 128,000 people are hospitalized.

The CDC advises that some foods are more likely to get you sick than others, such as:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Burgers, chicken and other meats

Deviled eggs

Potato and macaroni salad

Oysters

Here are some steps from the CDC for safe grilling and picnics:

Separate: Plan your grocery run. Pick up meat, poultry and seafood right before you hit the checkout line. Separate those items from other food in your shopping cart.

Chill: Keep meat, poultry and seafood refrigerated until ready to cook.

Clean: Wash your hands with soap before and after handling raw meat, poultry and seafood. Wash work surfaces and utensils.

Check your grill and tools: Use a moist cloth or paper towel to clean the grill surface before cooking.

Don't cross-contaminate: Throw out marinades and sauces that have touched raw meat. If you're not at home, organize your cooler to prevent cross-contamination.

Cook: Use a food thermometer to make sure meat is cooked thoroughly.

Refrigerate: Divide leftovers into small portions, put them in covered containers and put the containers in the freezer or fridge within two hours of cooking. Put dishes that need to be refrigerated on ice.

Keep an eye on more than just meats. Bacteria can grow on anything. According to the CDC, be cautious with fruits and vegetables and make sure they're properly cleaned before serving.

