How to recognize symptoms of potentially deadly sepsis

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - As flu season is heading into peak season, Orange Park Medical Center is spreading awareness around sepsis, the body’s overwhelming response to an infection.

Viral illnesses, such as the flu, can sometimes trigger sepsis. For some, influenza (the flu) can cause pneumonia, which is a common cause of sepsis, medical experts said.

Dr. Jennifer Chapman, emergency physician at Orange Park Medical Center, said history shows that sepsis cases rise during flu season.

As many as 1 in 3 people diagnosed with sepsis pass away from their illness and those that survive can be left with chronic symptoms, such as fatigue, memory loss or difficulties with activities of daily living.

In extreme cases, sepsis can lead to amputation or organ dysfunction.

“It is so important that our community understands the symptoms of sepsis and the importance of seeking emergency medical help as soon as those symptoms are recognized,” Chapman said.

In most cases, sepsis can be treated with antibiotics, intravenous fluids or medication that increases your blood pressure.

While low-grade fever and mild weakness may occur with any infection, the following symptoms are warning signs of sepsis and should be taken seriously:

Shivering, fever or feeling cold

Extreme pain or general discomfort (“feeling the worst pain ever”)

Pale or discolored skin

Severe sleepiness, difficulty waking or confusion

“I feel like I might die” feeling

Shortness of breath

If someone experiences two or more of these symptoms, it is recommended that they seek medical attention, Chapman said.

Chapman said the best way to avoid sepsis during flu season is to practice good hand hygiene, rest and let your body recover if you feel ill. If you come down with the flu, stay hydrated and rest.

Most importantly, get your flu vaccination.

Orange Park Medical Center is the only hospital in Clay County and one of two in the Jacksonville area that is certified by the Joint Commission for sepsis care.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.