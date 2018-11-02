Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Green Cove Springs, the Florida Department of Health in Clay County said Friday.
There is a heightened concern that additional residents will become ill.
Clay County Mosquito Control and DOH-Clay continue surveillance and prevention efforts, DOH said.
Below is a list of "drain and cover" measures you can follow at home:
- Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water collects
- Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots, pans, broken appliances and other items that you are not currently using
- Empty and clean bird baths and your pets' water bowls at least once or twice a week
- Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't collect water
- Maintain swimming pools and keep tabs on their chlorine levels.
- Cover the surface of your skin by wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves when going outside
- Apply mosquito repellent to any your clothes and any exposed skin. Look for repellents with DEET, picardin, oil of lemon and eucalyptus, as they're more effective.
- Protect children who are younger than two months old by covering them with mosquito netting when they go outside.
