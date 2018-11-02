Human case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. - A human case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Green Cove Springs, the Florida Department of Health in Clay County said Friday.

There is a heightened concern that additional residents will become ill.

Clay County Mosquito Control and DOH-Clay continue surveillance and prevention efforts, DOH said.

Below is a list of "drain and cover" measures you can follow at home:

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rain water collects

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots, pans, broken appliances and other items that you are not currently using

Empty and clean bird baths and your pets' water bowls at least once or twice a week

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't collect water

Maintain swimming pools and keep tabs on their chlorine levels.

Cover the surface of your skin by wearing shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves when going outside

Apply mosquito repellent to any your clothes and any exposed skin. Look for repellents with DEET, picardin, oil of lemon and eucalyptus, as they're more effective.

Protect children who are younger than two months old by covering them with mosquito netting when they go outside.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.