Hunger making it hard for college students to focus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - College students will be returning to campus this fall-- some of them with more than just a hunger for knowledge.

Up to half of college students in recent published studies say they either are not getting enough to eat or are worried about it.

Food insecurity is most prevalent at community colleges, but it is seen at public and private four-year schools as well.

It affects students from different backgrounds-- students who are parents, low-income, identify as LGBTQ, as well as first-generation college students.

About 40 percent of students are working in addition to going to school.

Adding to the stress of every day expenses, financial aid does not cover all tuition and board costs. In the 2017-2018 school year after accounting for grant aid and tax benefits, full-time students at two-year colleges had to cover more than $8,000 on average, while students at four-year public institutions needed to pay nearly $15,000 in costs.

Food pantries have popped up on campuses across the nation. Some schools use the program "Swipe Out Hunger," which allows students to donate their unused meal vouchers.



