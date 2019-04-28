Hydration becoming big business in Jacksonville, beyond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You know you should drink at least eight glasses of water a day to stay healthy, but now staying hydrated has become big business in Jacksonville and across the nation.

IV therapy companies have been popping up, touted as a way to get hydrated fast. PURE Hydration just opened its second location in 5-Points due to the increase in demand.

The contents of the IVs that are administered depend on the needs of the patient.

Some contain vitamin B complex, amino acids, B12, vitamin C and zinc while some contain medications like Zofran for nausea.

The cost of the therapies range from $55 to $150. The popular treatments are usually used by athletes or people recovering from hangovers.

But does this type of therapy really work and are there any downsides to using IV therapy?

"The beauty of IV therapy is that it's getting fluids into patients rather quickly and vitamins in, in good concentrations, rather quickly," Dr. Scot Ackerman said.

Ackerman said vitamins that you take orally have an absorption rate of about 10% but vitamins that are injected have a 100% absorption rate. But he said that doesn't mean it's always the healthiest option.

You should still drink lots of liquids.

"It's good for your gastrointestinal tract to flush with water. You'll have better bowel movements, better digestion, when you bypass that and go through the IV, you're really shutting down your gastrointestinal tract," Ackerman said.

He said an even better way to hydrate quickly and to feel better is to drink Pedialyte.

There is also a very minor risk for infection and blood clots with IVs, so it's best to always talk to your primary care doctor before trying IV therapy.

Medically, safety protocols are followed and those risks are the same at a doctor's office or an emergency room.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.