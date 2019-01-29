Israeli scientists say they'll have complete cure for cancer within a year

A team of scientists in Israel claim they'll have a complete cure for cancer within a year.

“We believe we will offer in a year’s time a complete cure for cancer,” Dan Aridor, a lead scientist from Accelerated Evolution Biotechnologies Ltd. (AEBi) told The Jerusalem Post.

“Our cancer cure will be effective from day one, will last a duration of a few weeks and will have no or minimal side-effects at a much lower cost than most other treatments on the market,” Aridor said. “Our solution will be both generic and personal.”

The potentially game-changing anti-cancer drug is based on SoAP technology, which belongs to the phage display group of technologies, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Aridor said the treatment is essentially on the scale of a cancer antibiotic. The Post reports the drug is based on SoAP technology, which involves the introduction of DNA coding for a protein.

