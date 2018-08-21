Jacksonville ranks in top 25 cities with worst mosquito problems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The city of Jacksonville made Terminix's list of the top 25 U.S. cities with mosquito problems

The list was generated based on the number of mosquito services rendered by Terminix between July 1, 2017 to July 1, 2018.

Here's the full list:

Dallas-Fort Worth New York City Washington, D.C. Houston Los Angeles Atlanta Philadelphia Memphis, Tenn. Chicago Baltimore Miami San Antonio Orlando, Fla. Nashville, Tenn. Tampa, Fla. San Francisco Boston Little Rock, Ark. Mobile, Ala. Austin, Texas Oklahoma City Detroit Jacksonville, Fla. Indianapolis Phoenix

According to Terminix, homeowners can help reduce the number of mosquitoes by following these steps:

Remove sources of standing water. Some mosquitoes need standing water in order to lay their eggs. Remove open containers, buckets, plastic sheeting or covers, and tires that can harbor standing water to help reduce potential breeding sites.

Some mosquitoes need standing water in order to lay their eggs. Remove open containers, buckets, plastic sheeting or covers, and tires that can harbor standing water to help reduce potential breeding sites. Clean the gutters. Maintain gutter systems and downspouts to remove leaves and other debris that can build up and lead to water retention.

Maintain gutter systems and downspouts to remove leaves and other debris that can build up and lead to water retention. Change water sources weekly . Empty or replace the water in outdoor pet bowls, fountains, birdbaths, rain barrels and plant containers to help break the mosquito breeding cycle.

. Empty or replace the water in outdoor pet bowls, fountains, birdbaths, rain barrels and plant containers to help break the mosquito breeding cycle. Replace outdoor lighting. Mosquitoes, like many insects, can be attracted to light. Special bulbs called “bug lights” emit a different type of light than typical light bulbs. Replace outdoor lighting with these “bug lights” to help attract fewer mosquitoes.

