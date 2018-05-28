LIST: 4 places to sign up for CPR training in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With school letting out and the weather warming up, children are going to spending more time near the water. Whether that means more trips to the beach or pool, Safe Kids Northeast Florida is pushing parents to brush up on CPR training before summer.

Even though the vast majority of people who receive CPR training hope they never have to use it, the ability to resuscitate someone who's lost consciousness has proven time and time again to be the difference between life and death.

According to most training guides, those administering CPR to an unconscious child should give them 30 chest compressions, at a rate of 100 per minute, followed by two breaths. But as safety experts point out, it's a skill that takes practice.

"You need to get on the mannequin and do it over and over again, so that it is something that's in your memory. And that skill will come back to you when you need it," said Cynthia Dennis, coalition coordinator for Safe Kids Northeast Florida.

Below is a list of some of the organizations that offer CPR training on the First Coast:

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross at 751 Riverside Ave. in Jacksonville routinely offers CPR training focused on both adult and pediatric patients. To learn more, visit the website or dial 904-358-8091.

Acuity CPR

Acuity CPR offers American Heart Association-authorized CPR training at two locations, 2253 Cassat Ave. in Jacksonville and 793 Blanding Blvd. Unit F3 in Orange Park. To learn more, visit the website.

First Coast CPR

First Coast CPR offers CPR training at locations at 3728 Philips Highway Suite 13 in Jacksonville and 516 South 10th Street in Fernandina Beach. Enroll by visiting the organization's website.

St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department offers life-saving courses. For more information, dial 904-209-1733 or register for your class on the county's website.

