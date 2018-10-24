New Study: Team sports help boost mental health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new study is giving hope for people who suffer mild depression, panic attacks and mood or sleep disorders.

Researchers say exercise - especially team sports - can help a person's mental health.

The CDC analyzed data from 1.2 million adults and found across all demographics that people who exercised reported fewer days of bad mental health. Those who participated in team sports reported the fewest.

One in five Americans live with a mental health condition.

Watch The Morning Show at 8:15 as Dr. Marek Hirsch, a psychiatrist at Memorial Hospital, discusses mental health and what we can do as a society to address it.

