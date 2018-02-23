Reacting to baby's cry

Orlando, Fla - Most moms strive for a secure relationship with their baby, one where the baby will rely on the parent for emotional and physical support. But studies show about 40 percent of infants have insecure relationships with their moms. Now researchers are looking for clues as to what causes this breakdown.



The bond between mother and baby is a special one. But sometimes babies develop insecure relationships with mom and avoid or resist contact when they’re afraid or upset. Researchers wanted to know what factors can cause this resistance. They studied a group of 127 moms and babies. Half were African American, and half were European American. The scientists examined the moms’ heart rates as they interacted with their crying six month old. They found that when moms’ heart rates were less affected by their babies’ cries, babies were more likely to have insecure relationships at 12 months. They also found that moms who were emotionally neutral when their babies were distressed were more likely to have resistant infants at 12 months.



The study suggests a mother’s response is very important, so before attending to a distressed baby experts suggest relaxing or taking a couple of deep breaths. This helps regulate heart rate. Researchers also say you should keep a positive facial expression when attempting to soothe your baby.



Researchers say one reason a lower heart rate could lead to an insecure relationship is because babies might view their moms as less effective sources of comfort. Also infants may feel the need to increase their level of distress to get their mother’s attention. They say more studies need to be done to explain this link.



